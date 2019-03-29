Ultra nice?

It was a fine Friday across south Florida. Here’s a check on the seasonal temperatures.

By the late afternoon, we were seeing a mix of sun with clouds that were rolling off the ocean.

Showers have been minimal, at best. Still, the chance for a few sprinkles (or small batches of rain) could arrive with our onshore pattern that’s now in place.

The weekend forecast looks nice and typical for this time of the year. Expect slightly warmer air arriving Sunday with a gradual increase in humidity. The reason? Our wind flow will begin to veer more out of the south.

The late weekend weather map shows that high pressure will be closer (than recent days). It will be sliding southward, staying east of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, a cold front will be sagging into the Florida panhandle.

Eventually, the “Florida front” will ease closer to our area, during the Tuesday time frame. That will be the most likely day to see rain on the radar. By Wednesday, the boundary is expected to cross south Florida (in weak fashion) with only a small difference in temperature. Basically, readings will fall about 3 – 5 degrees with less humid air working in.