Typical Tuesday

We are looking at temps a bit below average over the next few days but otherwise typical conditions for this time of year

Ran chances will be near normal on Tuesday, but slightly higher on Wednesday. Models suggest a drying trend thru the weekend.

TROPICS

Per the National Hurricanes Center, all is quiet in the Tropics. A large plume of Saharan Dust is keeping most of the Atlantic and the Eastern Caribbean mostly dry. High pressure in the Western Atlantic is keeping South Florida breezy, but the atmosphere is stable. No development is expected over the next 5 days.