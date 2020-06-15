Typical Tuesday, Wetter Wednesday

For the short term, we are looking at an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere by the Mid Atlantic States. This will add some moisture from the Gulf that may lead to some stray storms on Tuesday.
Rain chances will be typical for Tuesday but go higher by midweek as tropical moisture gets pulled in from the Caribbean. We could see more downpours through the weekend.
In the Tropics
We are following an area of low pressure offshore Georgia. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a very low chance for organization.