Typical times? Yes.

Seasonal temperatures are still in place across south Florida. We’re getting sweltering highs in the lower 90’s along with high humidity. Even though a few random downpours remain possible, the greater chance comes late at night through the morning hours (for the eastern half of the south Florida mainland). Here’s a dry sight of downtown Miami with plenty of sun from Wednesday evening.

Across the Florida peninsula, it’s generally wetter to the west, due to a prolonged onshore flow.

The same pattern will hold on Thursday. Early in the day we’ll have more clouds (along with isolated showers) before rain bands march away. The strong heat builds back later in the day, too. Light wind speeds are likely due to nearby high pressure.

The weather map looks familiar on Friday with only a few isolated showers on the move. Brief areas of rain could provide some temporary cooling from otherwise stifling-feeling conditions. Of course, humidity readings will stay at summer levels in this classic, seasonal set up. It’s great beach weather, but be aware of Rip Currents in this pattern!