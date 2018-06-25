Typical time

This is vintage south Florida weather, in late June. When we see the bright sunshine it’s extra strong (the highest sun angle of the year). During the day clouds over the peninsula tend to grow vertically, building up in the sky over time. That means beach locations are more sunny than inland locations. On the weather map, once again this week, weak high pressure is dominating our area. That means light winds and plenty of summer heat and humidity. There’s also a good amount of tropical moisture that works with sea breezes to generate showers and storms. The east coast sea breeze usually starts to move inland during the late morning hours. Be ready as the daily sea breeze boundary will trigger several heavy downpours, many of which could linger through the early afternoon hours. This pattern will continue the rest of the week. While this will be the “most likely” time frame for southeast Florida to face storms, there could be some isolated instances outside of that time window, too. Finally, we may see the onshore flow bring a few showers from the ocean during the nighttime hours (but those will move by much faster than any seen during the day). As June ends, the tropics remain quiet with only weak tropical waves extending over portions of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic.