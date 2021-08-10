Happy Tuesday, South Florida!
Today, expect another typical summer day with steamy temperatures, high humidity and some storms around.
Today into Thursday, expect near normal rain chances. Stormy conditions could follow Friday into Sunday due to Potential Storm 6, depending on the track.
As of 11 a.m. this morning, Hurricane Hunters have found that Potential Storm 6 is not yet a tropical storm, but will likely become one later today or tonight.
Potential Storm 6 will likely become Tropical Storm ‘Fred’ later on today. It will continue to track toward the W/NW, and South Florida remains in the cone.
As we track Potential Storm #6, it’s too soon to determine possible impacts for South Florida, if any, due to uncertainty in the cone late this week. Increasing moisture could bring tropical rain to South Florida late this week. At this point, we need to continue to monitor the system.
Tropical rain could arrive in South Florida regardless of the track that Potential Storm #6 takes. Right now, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible from Friday into Saturday across South Florida.
A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for portions of the SE Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Watches and warnings remain active from the Lesser Antilles into Hispaniola.
Stayed tuned to your Storm Station!