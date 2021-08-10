Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect another typical summer day with steamy temperatures, high humidity and some storms around. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5wyzC6jgRh — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

Today, expect another typical summer day with steamy temperatures, high humidity and some storms around.

Today into Thursday, expect near normal rain chances. Stormy conditions could follow Friday into Sunday due to Potential Storm 6, depending on the track. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zvzbjfEHpo — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

Today into Thursday, expect near normal rain chances. Stormy conditions could follow Friday into Sunday due to Potential Storm 6, depending on the track.

TUESDAY 11 A.M. ADVISORY: Hurricane Hunters have found that Potential Storm 6 is not yet a tropical storm, but will likely become one later today or tonight. #7weather #flwx #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/64vKhnXsaJ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

As of 11 a.m. this morning, Hurricane Hunters have found that Potential Storm 6 is not yet a tropical storm, but will likely become one later today or tonight.

MONDAY 11 A.M. CONE: Potential Storm 6 will likely become Tropical Storm 'Fred' later on today. It will continue to track toward the W/NW, and South Florida remains in the cone. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gcvLWCIA9W — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

Potential Storm 6 will likely become Tropical Storm ‘Fred’ later on today. It will continue to track toward the W/NW, and South Florida remains in the cone.

As we track Potential Storm #6, it's too soon to determine possible impacts for South Florida, if any, due to uncertainty in the cone late this week. Increasing moisture could bring tropical rain to SoFlo late this week. At this point, we need to continue to monitor the system. pic.twitter.com/cqJV3BGpfG — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

As we track Potential Storm #6, it’s too soon to determine possible impacts for South Florida, if any, due to uncertainty in the cone late this week. Increasing moisture could bring tropical rain to South Florida late this week. At this point, we need to continue to monitor the system.

RAIN FORECAST: Tropical rain could arrive in South Florida regardless of the track that Potential Storm #6 takes. Right now, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible from Friday into Saturday across South Florida. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5JKqdpJ5qw — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

Tropical rain could arrive in South Florida regardless of the track that Potential Storm #6 takes. Right now, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible from Friday into Saturday across South Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for portions of the SE Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Watches and warnings remain active from the Lesser Antilles into Hispaniola. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/GIVjc5cp9C — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) August 10, 2021

A Tropical Storm Watch has now been issued for portions of the SE Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Watches and warnings remain active from the Lesser Antilles into Hispaniola.

Stayed tuned to your Storm Station!