TYPICAL TEMPS FOR MOMS WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great work week despite the heat and the showers & thunderstorms that we dealt with the last two days. But the storms weren’t in vain as a front (albeit a weak one) came through our area late Friday and is forecast to bring some nice changes for the all-important weekend. And after a stormy end to the week, this morning started off rather quiet with a light north wind, a few were clouds and somewhat drier conditions.
Good Saturday Morning, South Florida. Tune in to @wsvn starting at 7am for your weekend forecast! pic.twitter.com/tCv7yDWsEp
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021
So now that the front has cleared South Florida, a high-pressure system will build into our area and bring us a more settled weather pattern this weekend. The north wind we started the day off today will quickly veer off the ocean as we head into the afternoon hours. But that’s only because of the placement of the broad high-pressure system I just mentioned. But with a building high to our north and the old front just to our south, the breeze will begin to build across South Florida and will remain on the stronger side through the weekend.
High pressure will build across South Florida today behind a front that triggered strong thunderstorms across our area yesterday. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bYF7mTHLwu
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021
Speaking of the weekend, let’s talk about today. South Florida can expect a mix of sun and clouds. And even though we are not expecting a significant cool down with the front that just came through, we will notice a difference as far as our afternoon high temperatures are concerned. How much of a difference? Well, instead of reaching into the lower 90s as we have been the last few days, our afternoon high temperatures will be a bit closer to average for this time of year. That means the warmest we will get will possibly be the mid 80s today. So temperatures in the mid 80s with a nice ocean breeze is a perfect equation for a nicer weekend.
Other than an isolated shower or 2, South Florida should remain mainly dry today. Afternoon high temperatures will be typical and much more bearable than the past few days. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/zxZCluFjhn
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021
So let’s talk about the rest of the weekend. On Sunday the high-pressure system will continue to move farther into the Atlantic, which means our wind pattern will continue to veer out of the east. But with the front and the high-pressure system still nearby, the pressure gradient will remain tight, which means breezy conditions will continue. The breeze actually looks to be the strongest on Sunday with wind gusts reaching up to 20 to 25 mph. Because of the onshore flow, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers. But by no means will it be a washout of a day so if you were planning any outdoor activities with mom, be sure to keep them. Just have an umbrella with you or nearby just in case.
Mom's special weekend looking a lot nicer than it has in previous days! Say goodbye to temps in the 90s! Today and tomorrow temperatures across South Florida will be 'near typical'. A few isolated showers possible. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iWvb99GomV
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021
Looking ahead, not expecting much change as far as the weather pattern is concerned except for one thing: our temperatures. With weekend temperatures remaining in the mid 80s, we will notice a difference as we head into the start of the work week. With a Southeast wind returning to the forecast, our afternoon high temperatures will once again warm into the upper 80s and the lower 90s. And this looks to be the case through much of the upcoming work week. South Florida will remain mainly dry through at least the first half of the week, apart from an occasional shower 2. But by the end of the week, moisture will slowly return to the forecast and it looks like showers will once again make their way towards South Florida on Thursday and on Friday. And of course with the increase in cloud cover and with the showers in the forecast, afternoon high temperatures both those days might not be AS high as in previous days,…we’re talking upper 80s instead of lower 90s. Looks like summer has officially arrived!
Near-average temperatures for Mom's special weekend but steamy temperatures return for the upcoming work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/LaIEFzPwdu
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.