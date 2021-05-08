TYPICAL TEMPS FOR MOMS WEEKEND

Mom's special weekend looking a lot nicer than it has in previous days! Say goodbye to temps in the 90s! Today and tomorrow temperatures across South Florida will be 'near typical'. A few isolated showers possible. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iWvb99GomV

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 8, 2021