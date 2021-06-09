Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the past few days where we have had low rain chances and plenty of sunshine across South Florida. The weather pattern is slowly transitioning but you wouldn’t know it during the afternoon hours because we continue to see lots of sun and mainly dry conditions across the East Coast. But where we are noticing (or better yet ‘feeling’) the difference is with our FEELS-LIKE temperatures as they soar into the mid 90s each afternoon.

The high-pressure system over the Atlantic waters will begin to break down in the next few days. This will allow wind speeds to let up a bit while also allowing for some more moisture to creep back into our area. We will eventually notice the uptick in rain chances across South Florida as we head into next week.

Today has been a bit different from yesterday during the morning hours but will be a lot like yesterday as we head into the afternoon. A breezy east wind in place while our afternoon temperatures remain near average in the upper 80s once again. Of course once you factor in the humidity, temperatures will be feeling much warmer than the actual air temperature. So we can once again expect our ‘feels-like’ temperatures to reach the mid 90s by this afternoon. We can expect a mainly dry afternoon up and down our East Coast metro areas.

Looking ahead, no major changes are expected around here,…at least through a good chunk of the work week. Every day South Florida will enjoy plenty of sun during the afternoon hours after seeing a few isolated showers during the morning. The breezy conditions will continue to subside as lighter winds finally return to the forecast. At this time, you will begin to notice our temperatures warming once again. During this time, our afternoon high temperatures could possibly be reaching the 90s once again by the end of the week and looking even warmer for the upcoming weekend. A few more isolated showers return to the forecast this weekend with better rain chances as we head into next week.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

