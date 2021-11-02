A brief cooling trend started over Halloween weekend and has come to an end. Temperatures have bounced back to “seasonal levels” all across south Florida. Both our nighttime and daytime hours will continue to be mild (and just where they belong for the early part of November). These steady readings can be expected for a couple more days (until later this week). That’s when we’ll get a quick warm-up, followed by some weekend cooling behind a front.

With the milder air, be prepared for some possible rain showers. Winds are switching off the Atlantic and there’s more available moisture moving into select areas. Coastal locations, along with the Keys, are most likely to encounter a rain shower in the days ahead. These will tend to be slow-movers since wind speeds are currently light, between 5 and 10 mph. As we get deeper into the week, winds will veer more out of the southeast, then the south, Thursday into Friday. At that point, more widespread rain could come our way.

The next big weather change unfolds from late Friday night into Saturday morning. That’s when a cold front is expected to drop southward across the region. While we don’t expect a big blast of cooling, we should cool back to the 60’s at night. Overall, a 5 to 7 degree drop seems reasonable. That’s just enough to get another small taste of fall, especially since lower humidity levels will follow the front.

