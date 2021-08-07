Happy Saturday, South Florida!

DAY PLANNER: Grab an umbrella, and dress for the heat today! Scattered storms will continue to roll in into the afternoon, and 'feels like' temps will be in the triple digits. Rain tapers off by tonight. pic.twitter.com/ilonZkLri7 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

Even though it'll be in the low 90's this afternoon, you can expect 'feels like' temps to range anywhere from 99 to 104 degrees across SoFlo due to the humidity! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FrwDZpOvo1 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

SCATTERED STORMS will stick around each day into next week, some days slightly wetter than others. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hDRDff0Ej0 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

Typical summertime temps are expected through next week, as well!

SATURDAY 8 A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure near the Cape Verde Islands now has a lower chance of developing over the next few days. Slow development may still be possible over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/yUEVmVf7an — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

SATURDAY 8 A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A small area of low pressure is producing limited rain. Some development is possible as it generally drifts toward the west over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/1QIgaZ0nNo — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

SATURDAY 8 A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A third spot we are watching has a low chance of developing over the next few days. Significant development of this tropical wave is not anticipated as it moves W/NW. pic.twitter.com/Pg1frsosCN — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 7, 2021

Have a great weekend, South Florida!