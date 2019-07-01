Typical Summer Pattern returns with sun, heat and afternoon storms. There is still plenty of moisture around to support spotty showers and isolated storms to form in the afternoon. However, light winds will have them sitting over an area for a little while longer. This means some areas of street flooding, gusty winds, frequent lightning and waterspouts can’t be ruled out. Not expecting a washout.

There is still plenty of moisture around to fuel some showers & isolated storms in the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/AkvlhSTqQF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 1, 2019

High pressure in the Gulf will strengthen on Tuesday allowing the heat to be turned up a notch. In fact, models suggesting high temperatures will climb into the middle 90’s. Heat index will range between 105° to 109°, making it dangerous for outdoor works, the very young and elderly. A few showers and storms possible late in the day.

TURNING HOTTER- Forecast calls for temps. in the middle 90's on Tuesday & feeling like the 100's. Spotty showers & storms still possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1LX8JqO4cM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 1, 2019

