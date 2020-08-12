Typical Summer Pattern & Tropical Depression #11

Local Weather
Typical Summer pattern continues of overnight/morning passing showers and isolated storms. By the afternoon, the east and west coast sea breezes will meet to fire up scattered storms favoring inland areas and the Gulf coast.
Temperatures will remain hot into the low 90’s and feel more like the triple digits!
Tropics Update
Tropical Depression #11 could become Tropical Storm Josephine later today. NHC forecast calls for strengthening and the center of the system moving north of the islands over the weekend. However, it will run into a wall of dry air and shear Sunday into Monday that will allow for gradual weakening. Just how weak will it get? Still too soon to know. Also, if there will be any impacts along the East coast of the United States.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7