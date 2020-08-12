Typical Summer Pattern & Tropical Depression #11

Local Weather

Typical Summer pattern continues of overnight/morning passing showers and isolated storms. By the afternoon, the east and west coast sea breezes will meet to fire up scattered storms favoring inland areas and the Gulf coast.

Temperatures will remain hot into the low 90’s and feel more like the triple digits!

Tropics Update

Tropical Depression #11 could become Tropical Storm Josephine later today. NHC forecast calls for strengthening and the center of the system moving north of the islands over the weekend. However, it will run into a wall of dry air and shear Sunday into Monday that will allow for gradual weakening. Just how weak will it get? Still too soon to know. Also, if there will be any impacts along the East coast of the United States.

5 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Depression #11 is expected to become a tropical storm later today. If it does reach tropical storm strength, it will be named Josephine. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/90OB5hxBjZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 12, 2020

By the weekend, #TD11 or #Josephine will run into a wall of dry air & wind shear. This is expected to weaken the system. How weak will it get? It is too soon to tell. Your #stormstation will continue to monitor. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/fQ8cXjohPH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 12, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7