Today in the Tropics:

3 systems we are still following

Fred now a depression over Alabama. NHC issued last advisory. WPC will follow remnants. Tornadoes possible and flooding all the way up to West Virginia as the rains spread Northward.

TUESDAY 5 A.M. ADVISORY & CONE: #Fred has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves over the Southeast. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/rO9mHIfJ50 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2021

Grace continuing to re-organize. Now a tropical storm. Center will pass close to the Northern coast of Jamaica today, then aim for the Cayman Islands. By late Wednesday or early Thursday it could impact the Yucatan Peninsula near hurricane strength. Portions are now under a hurricane watch.

Henri is a stronger tropical storm. It will move around Bermuda over the next couple of days. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Bermuda. Not a threat to the U.S.

TUESDAY 5 A.M. ADVISORY & CONE: Tropical Storm #Henri strengthens a bit as it moves slowly toward the SW. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/KEvxbiYMa3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2021

Typical Summer Pattern in South Florida

Ocean breeze building and scattered storms expected to develop in the afternoon around inland locations. It seems drier on Wednesday. Overall, typical Summer weather in the forecast the rest of the week.

Today, scattered afternoon storms and steamy heat index temps will prevail! Tomorrow into Thursday, it'll be relatively drier across South Florida, but the hot temps continue. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fLKi1kB3mZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7