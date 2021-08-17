Today in the Tropics:
3 systems we are still following
Fred now a depression over Alabama. NHC issued last advisory. WPC will follow remnants. Tornadoes possible and flooding all the way up to West Virginia as the rains spread Northward.
Grace continuing to re-organize. Now a tropical storm. Center will pass close to the Northern coast of Jamaica today, then aim for the Cayman Islands. By late Wednesday or early Thursday it could impact the Yucatan Peninsula near hurricane strength. Portions are now under a hurricane watch.
Henri is a stronger tropical storm. It will move around Bermuda over the next couple of days. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Bermuda. Not a threat to the U.S.
Typical Summer Pattern in South Florida
Ocean breeze building and scattered storms expected to develop in the afternoon around inland locations. It seems drier on Wednesday. Overall, typical Summer weather in the forecast the rest of the week.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7