Today and Friday will be typical across South Florida. It will be very hot and dry along coastal communities. However, inland locations could see the sea breeze developing isolated storms producing heavy rain, in spots. High temperatures will be in the low 90’s and feel more like the mid 100’s.

Today & tomorrow, expect typical summer storms each afternoon and very steamy temps feeling like the triple-digits! By the weekend, an area of low pressure may form offshore Northern Florida which will increase our rain chances, and it won't be as hot. pic.twitter.com/VoobVOyMiU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 22, 2021

By the weekend, most computer models are indicating that it could be wet and stormy. Rain chances will be much higher.

RAIN TREND: Expect soggier times as we head into the weekend as an area of low pressure forms offshore the Florida coastline. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Qgbc1K6EXy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 22, 2021

The reason for the increasing rain chances is due to a disturbance forecast to move off the Northeast Florida coast currently over the Southeast United States. This should happen late Friday or early Saturday. It will be dragging a tail of moisture from the Gulf into the Florida Peninsula as it meanders off the coast. Therefore, periods of heavy rain and storms likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY EARLY AM TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure is forecast to move off the coast of the Southeastern U.S. tomorrow. Some gradual development possible over the weekend into early next week. We may see increased rain over the weekend due to this. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0oHFouZ1kX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 22, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7