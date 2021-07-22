Today and Friday will be typical across South Florida. It will be very hot and dry along coastal communities. However, inland locations could see the sea breeze developing isolated storms producing heavy rain, in spots. High temperatures will be in the low 90’s and feel more like the mid 100’s.
By the weekend, most computer models are indicating that it could be wet and stormy. Rain chances will be much higher.
The reason for the increasing rain chances is due to a disturbance forecast to move off the Northeast Florida coast currently over the Southeast United States. This should happen late Friday or early Saturday. It will be dragging a tail of moisture from the Gulf into the Florida Peninsula as it meanders off the coast. Therefore, periods of heavy rain and storms likely for both Saturday and Sunday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7