Local Forecast:
Typical Summer-like pattern will be in place with high pressure building into the region from the Western Atlantic. An isolated shower on the breeze possible overnight/morning with afternoon inland storms developing wherever the sea breezes meet. Also, the heat will be on with highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s and feeling more like the low 100’s.
Tropical Update:
The potential for flooding continues as Cristobal’s rains spread Northward. Areas from the South through the Midwest will be dealing rounds of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms during the next day or two.
Non-tropical low pressure has formed well East of Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It has a small chance in forming during the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7