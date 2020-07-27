Typical Summer Days

For the rest of the week, South Florida should enjoy typical summertime weather with highs in the low 90s and a couple of afternoon cooling showers.
On Wednesday a bit of Saharan Dust is set to move in that should make for hazy skies.
That dust is helping to keep an area of low pressure from becoming a depression or a tropical storm in the Middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
The low is very far from South Florida. Even if it doesn’t develop it could cause plenty of rain across the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and Haiti over the next few days.
We’ll be watching.