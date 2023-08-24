Winds are subsiding and that really helped curb the heat. Therefore, we will continue with an onshore flow driving in a couple showers on the breeze early. By the afternoon, scattered showers and an isolated storm possible mainly inland.

Temperatures will be near average with lows in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and highs in the low 90’s.

The weekend looks extra hot and humid with plenty of dry time. However, the pattern next week will depend on the tropics.

NHC is now highlighting the Northwestern Caribbean Sea as a future low could form in that region over the next few days. Right now it has a medium change for development, but it is too early to tell what will happen with it (because nothing has formed).

The EURO has been aggressively showing a well-organized low tracking into Florida and pulling up tons of moisture our way.

While the GFS (American Model) is not showing a closed low, but rather a large area of clouds and rain getting drawn up North early next week.

Either way, throughout next week we need to monitor the tropics that are actually closer-to-home.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7