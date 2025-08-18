South Florida look for a typical Summer day with tons of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 90’s, but feeling like the low 100’s. Also, today winds will be out of the Northeast and it should push sea breeze showers and storms well inland, so most areas will be dry. By tomorrow, winds turn out of the Northwest as Erin (well away) lifts North. This should help push activity towards metro and coastal communities making conditions wetter.

Swells generated by Hurricane Erin will impact the Bahamas, Bermuda, the East Coast of the U.S. during the next few days. Forecast calls for life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Hurricane Erin is large and powerful with pressure dropping from 945mb to 933mb. A sign that it is strengthening. It is located just to the East of the Southeast Bahamas.

Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Southeastern Bahamas today and move between Bermuda and the East coast of the United States by the middle of the week. Life-threatening surf and rip currents likely across the U.S. Eastern Seaboard this week.

Tropical Storm-force winds extend 230 miles out from the center. Erin right now is producing wind gusts over 39 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Central Bahamas and a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Southeast Bahamas, including the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Miami