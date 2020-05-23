TYPICAL SATURDAY, DAMP MEMORIAL DAY

What a beautiful end to our week, especially after starting the week off on the stormy side. Heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding encompassed much of our area. But Friday was different and Saturday looks to be mostly nice one for us despite the morning showers we woke up to!
High pressure over the Atlantic has helped our winds shift out of the East once again, which will keep our weather pattern today typical for this time of year. That means shower chances will be highest during the first half of the day today with showers and thunderstorms pushing inland and towards the West Coast areas later this afternoon. But these “typical” conditions today won’t stick around too long as some big changes will spread across South Florida as early as tonight.
Tropical moisture across the Western Caribbean will slowly spread across South Florida starting late tonight and on Sunday. That means conditions expected to turn wetter for the Keys first with clouds and rain eventually spreading across the rest of the South Florida. Sunday could still be “salvageable” as the forecast seems wetter across the Keys and southern areas of South Florida. So on Sunday the farther north you go, the “drier” the conditions expected to be.
Unfortunately, the moisture will take over our forecast, keeping cloudy skies on Memorial Day and on Tuesday of next week where rain and thunderstorms will remain a part of the forecast. By the middle of next week, some of that moisture begins to move away from South Florida. During that time our rain chances will slowly go back to what is “typical” for the rainy season that begun a little over a week ago. With an ocean breeze in place, our afternoon high temperatures will remain near average in the upper 80s under very humid conditions across all of South Florida. By the end of next week, showers and isolated thunderstorms will once again be a part of our forecast….Looks like the rainy season has set up shop and is here to stay for a while.