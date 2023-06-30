Happy Weekend South Florida! High pressure over the Southern states will slowly slide further East today. Therefore, light winds and enough low level moisture will be around for scattered to numerous storms driven by the sea breezes as they develop and push inland.

Over the weekend and into early next week, the pattern will remain unchanged.

Making plans for the weekend and into the fourth of July? Look for plenty of dry time, heat, humidity and afternoon storm slowly pushing inland. Overall, the next few days will be a typical rainy season patter for South Florida.

Today in the Tropics

Broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles South-Southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and storms and development is becoming more unlikely. NHC is giving a low chance to form while it slowly moves the Northeast.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7