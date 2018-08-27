Typical Rain Chances

Local Weather:

South Florida we will have afternoon storms developing closer to the coast and slowly pushing toward inland areas. By tomorrow, the breeze will build between 10-15 mph and it could be gusty at times. This means the storms that form in the afternoon will move farther inland and rain chances will go down. By the end of the week, we will be watching a wave. Computer models are showing that the long holiday weekend could be wet, if the wave holds.

Sea breeze storms will develop closer to the coast today. Have the umbrellas with you just in case. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/L1ZeWohfWb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 27, 2018

Tomorrow the sea breeze develops farther inland and it will seem drier, but typical chances continue. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Wr3Q0aXBui — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 27, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet in the Atlantic Basin.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7