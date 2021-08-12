Happy Thursday, South Florida

Hopefully everyone had a nice Wednesday. The weather cooperated throughout the day and we saw more sunshine than anything. We *did* see a few showers during the morning hours yesterday but this morning South Florida woke up to a stronger wind off the water and a few more showers, especially over the Atlantic waters. This is likely a sign that the weather pattern is beginning to change around here.

High pressure will begin to break down a bit today but our easterly wind will remain in place. Not only will south Florida continue to see a wind off the water, but we will also notice our wind speeds continuing to increase. This morning we already woke up to breezy conditions across some areas and it looks like we could see breezy conditions on and off throughout the day. Rain chances today will still remain typical but slightly higher than what we saw on Wednesday. And as rain chances continue to increase through the rest of the week, be sure to have the rain gear with you for the next few days.

We will be keeping a close eye on the Tropics through the rest of the week. Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday evening and continues to move on its WNW track and will be inching closer and closer to the South Florida general area as we head into the end of the workweek. Fred will be battling wind shear next 24 hours so despite being over warm waters, the system will likely remain a tropical depression. The wind shear is forecast to lessen throughout the day on Friday so some strengthening is possible once again. Fred could once again become a tropical storm by Friday evening. For now, South Florida should plan on increasing wind and tropical rain late Friday night and especially into the weekend.

Speaking of which, South Florida can expect a better chance for tropical rain and stronger winds as we head into the upcoming weekend. We will even see wind speeds picking up as we head into Friday. And since we don’t know exactly how close Fred will get to South Florida (or its intensity once it does come closer to South Florida), we need to monitor updates as they are issued. The good news is that we are not expecting an intense storm as it gets closer to South Florida. Regardless of intensity and/or exact track, Fred will likely be a rainmaker for all of South Florida through the weekend.

Have a great rest of your day.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

