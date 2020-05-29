TYPICAL RAIN CHANCES AS MAY COMES TO AN END

The work week started off with record rainfall across our area that lasted for days and days and triggered multiple flood watches and warnings. But we finally turned the corner today and saw drier conditions and much more sunshine than we had seen for quite some time. I’m sure no one was complaining!
So what exactly caused this pattern change in South Florida? Other than a pool of tropical moisture associated with what later developed into Tropical storm Bertha, it was wind direction, wind direction, wind direction! That was the main trigger for the pattern change once the moisture moved away. Now with winds out of the East (which tends to be our predominant wind pattern), South Florida has transitioned to a more “typical” weather pattern (and it looks like it is here to stay for a bit).
So while on topic…what can we expect for the upcoming weekend? Well, with some drier air inching towards South Florida on Saturday AND with winds still out of the East to Southeast we can expect a few spotty showers during the morning with the focal point for afternoon showers and thunderstorms over Interior and Gulf Coast areas. On Sunday, rain chances will still remain “typical” but slightly higher than Saturday as 1) wind speeds die down a bit and 2) some moisture tries to make its way back into the forecast. Either way, rain chances will still remain typical between 30-40%.
And as we head into the upcoming work week, we will be watching a weak front that will drop south across our state. As it tries to reach South Florida, it is forecast to stall out just to the north of us. This will also help our winds veer a bit more out of the South which will help advect some moisture into South Florida. So with a Southerly wind component and with a front nearby just to our north, rain and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase through the upcoming work week. Unfortunately it looks like South Florida will be stuck int his pattern for a few days before things finally go back to normal by the end of next week. Let’s hope this rain event isn’t anywhere near what we saw earlier this week.