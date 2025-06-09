South Florida another fairly dry is expected with moisture levels gradually rising due to the Saharan Dust thinning out. Look for sea breeze storms to push well inland into Southwest Florida.

Tuesday into Wednesday more activity is expected especially in the afternoons with the rain chance going up. However, if models are right, the chances go down for the weekend with another batch of Saharan Dust moving in.

Today in the Tropics

There is one wave in the Atlantic Basin surrounded with dry air and Saharan Dust keeping it in check. Development not expected.

In the Eastern Pacific there is an area with a medium chance to form and we are tracking Tropical Storm Barbara and Cosme. Both those systems will likely strengthen into a hurricane soon, but weaken in the days ahead.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7