Typical Pattern, Plus Tropics

South Florida overnight we received some showers and storms around portions of Miami-Dade due to moisture streaming in from the tail of a disturbance that is South of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. However, it has been a quiet and steamy day since then. The forecast calls for the disturbance to keep moving North and our typical pattern for late Summer/early Fall to continue. Temperatures will run a few degrees above average with highs in the low 90’s and if we see any storms developing along the sea breeze boundaries, they will favor inland locations. Overall, rain chances will remain at 30% the rest of the week.

Isolated coastal shower possible. However, we are expected sea breeze to form a few storms well inland this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/leXstrQItm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 25, 2018

Today in the Tropics:

Leslie has become a remnant area of clouds and rain over the Central Atlantic Ocean. However, the remnants will be monitored by The National Hurricane Center for possible redevelopment. It has a high chance in happening through the next 5 days. Most models keep it meandering for several days and is no threat to land.

Broad area of low pressure over 200 miles South of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has a medium chance to develop by tonight before conditions become unfavorable. A recon mission is set to investigate area this afternoon. Regardless of development, it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of North and South Carolina through Wednesday night.

Regardless of development, this area is likely to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of Northeastern South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina tonight. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/cBbuoNBH8k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 25, 2018

Remnants of Kirk are moving quickly West at 25 mph. It has a medium chance to redevelop before reaching the Lesser Antilles on Friday.

Remnants of #Kirk are moving quickly West at 25 mph. Windward and Leeward Islands should watch closely. Medium chance to redevelop. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/VXJ2y3vzsK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 25, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

