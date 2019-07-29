Typical Pattern Now, Plus Watching A Wave

Another typical Summer day is expected across South Florida!

Look for a passing shower on the breeze and daytime heat to develop spotty storms favoring inland locations. Coastal communities could see some of the activity before it all pushes away. High temperatures will be steamy into the low 90’s.

Quiet and warm start. Spotty sea breeze storms develop later with the daytime heat. Mainly inland. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5uQIBGiV5t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2019

Our pattern will stay the same through Wednesday. By late Thursday, we could see more showers and storms as a tropical wave gets closer. Computer models are showing an increase in coverage of showers and storms over the weekend. Chances are high down the road, but will depend on what happens with the tropical wave.

Regardless of what happens with a tropical wave currently in the Caribbean, an increase in moisture is expected across South Florida as it approaches and weak cold front moves into the SE U.S. More rain likely through the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OkoeITdIev — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2019

Today in The Tropics

All eyes on a tropical wave located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on it and for now continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. The heavy rains could produce flooding across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola throughout the next 48 hours where development is unlikely. Once it moves into the Bahamas or Florida Straits over the weekend, conditions will be more favorable for it to grow. Right now through the next 5 days it has a low chance in forming.

This tropical wave is being kept in check due to plenty of Saharan Dust and higher wind shear located to the North. Over the weekend, it will be moving over warm waters and an environment with little wind shear. Could it grow into something stronger? We will have to wait as it gets closer. For now, looking at heavy rains spreading into South Florida and getting trapped over the region with an approaching front moving into the Southeast United States.

Warm waters and less wind shear ahead, means conditions could be favorable for this wave to grow more near the Bahamas or Florida Straits over the weekend. NHC still giving it low chance. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Mk2d5EorjR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 29, 2019

