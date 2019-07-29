Typical Pattern Now, Plus Watching A Wave

Another typical Summer day is expected across South Florida!
Look for a passing shower on the breeze and daytime heat to develop spotty storms favoring inland locations. Coastal communities could see some of the activity before it all pushes away. High temperatures will be steamy into the low 90’s.
Our pattern will stay the same through Wednesday. By late Thursday, we could see more showers and storms as a tropical wave gets closer. Computer models are showing an increase in coverage of showers and storms over the weekend. Chances are high down the road, but will depend on what happens with the tropical wave.
Today in The Tropics
All eyes on a tropical wave located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on it and for now continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. The heavy rains could produce flooding across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola throughout the next 48 hours where development is unlikely. Once it moves into the Bahamas or Florida Straits over the weekend, conditions will be more favorable for it to grow. Right now through the next 5 days it has a low chance in forming.
This tropical wave is being kept in check due to plenty of Saharan Dust and higher wind shear located to the North. Over the weekend, it will be moving over warm waters and an environment with little wind shear. Could it grow into something stronger? We will have to wait as it gets closer. For now, looking at heavy rains spreading into South Florida and getting trapped over the region with an approaching front moving into the Southeast United States.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7