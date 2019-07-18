Typical Pattern Continues

A few downpours will push onshore along our East to Southeast wind flow. Once the heat gets going in the afternoon, the sea breeze will fire up some storms that will stay well inland. Typical rain chances between 30-50% set to continue through Saturday. More tropical moisture starts to move in on Sunday and it could be soggy for early next week.

Expect a few small showers to move in along the breeze throughout the morning. By the afternoon, isolated storms develop and stay well inland into SW Florida. Highs in the 90's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZWG4VxQWxS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2019

Dangerous heat wave forecast through the weekend from the Plains to Midwest and East Coast. High pressure in charge of the weather around the Southeast United States will keep the Jet Stream North and heat flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. Heat Index values will range between 110° to 115°. Several heat advisories are in effect.

Dangerous heat wave to continue from the Plains to Midwest and to the East Coast through the weekend. High pressure keeping the Jet Stream to the North & drawing up the heat. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9V47NZTQk1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7