Typical Heat & Rain Chances

Typical rain chances continue through most of the week with an isolated morning passing shower and a few afternoon inland storms. Temperatures will not be as hot into the upper 80’s, but they will feel like the 100’s!

Few inland storms expected this afternoon. Much drier along the coast. Good rain chance sticks around through the weekend, but it could seem wetter due to a change in wind direction. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pZZbdNRoNt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2019

Our pattern will likely change heading into the weekend due to tropical moisture moving Eastward across the Southeast and eventually Mid-Atlantic states. This means steering flow will be out of the West-Southwest and the storms that develop in the afternoon will get pushed towards the coast. Therefore, it will seem wetter and stormier.

LOOKING AHEAD: Steering winds change over the weekend, so it will seem wetter and possibly stormier in the afternoon. Rain chance is up to 60%. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IMShOkurPo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2019

The area of low pressure we were following for development has pushed inland into Northeastern Mexico and Southern Texas. This area is loaded with tropical moisture that will continue to spread North and then East. Unfortunately heavy to excessive rainfall forecast around areas that don’t need anymore rain. Flash flooding a major concern.

Tropical moisture will continue to spread Northward and the threat for excessive rainfall is moderate to high for Eastern Texas to Central and Southern portions of Louisiana. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gg9jL4lG7B — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7