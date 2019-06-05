Typical Heat & Rain Chances

Typical rain chances continue through most of the week with an isolated morning passing shower and a few afternoon inland storms. Temperatures will not be as hot into the upper 80’s, but they will feel like the 100’s!
Our pattern will likely change heading into the weekend due to tropical moisture moving Eastward across the Southeast and eventually Mid-Atlantic states. This means steering flow will be out of the West-Southwest and the storms that develop in the afternoon will get pushed towards the coast. Therefore, it will seem wetter and stormier.
The area of low pressure we were following for development has pushed inland into Northeastern Mexico and Southern Texas. This area is loaded with tropical moisture that will continue to spread North and then East. Unfortunately heavy to excessive rainfall forecast around areas that don’t need anymore rain. Flash flooding a major concern.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7