Typical Heat – PM Inland Storms

Typical Summer heat is in the forecast with high temperatures in the low 90’s. As we take a look at the month of July, so far we have had 12 days straight of high temperatures in the 90’s. Based on the forecast, the stretch will continue all week with feels like temperatures ranging between 100 to 106 degrees. By Wednesday, it will be a tad drier as Saharan dust settles into the area. This dust in the air will help suppress thunderstorm development, but a chance will remain in the forecast. At least through Friday, look forward to hot, hazy sunshine and better rain chances returning for the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7