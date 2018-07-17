Typical Heat – PM Inland Storms

Typical Summer heat is in the forecast with high temperatures in the low 90’s. As we take a look at the month of July, so far we have had 12 days straight of high temperatures in the 90’s. Based on the forecast, the stretch will continue all week with feels like temperatures ranging between 100 to 106 degrees. By Wednesday, it will be a tad drier as Saharan dust settles into the area. This dust in the air will help suppress thunderstorm development, but a chance will remain in the forecast. At least through Friday, look forward to hot, hazy sunshine and better rain chances returning for the weekend.

Conditions will be a tad drier with Saharan dust settling into the area on Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/AT2Rl90KX1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2018

12 days so far of typical heat for South Florida. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/2InIdVevUw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7