Typical Chances

Winds will still be increasing and may begin to approach advisory criteria at times along the Atlantic beaches. This will drive in a quick-moving shower. Swimmers and boaters should exercise caution and be weather aware.

The reason for the strong winds is due to an old front located South into the Florida Straits and high pressure located over the mid-Atlantic states. This drags in occasional showers and if the sea breeze develops any storms, favoring inland areas and Southwest Florida. Extra moisture could move in on Thursday.

Temperatures will run at least a degree or two below the average. We will be in the mid 80’s and what is average is 86 to 87 degrees in the afternoon hours.

DAY PLANNER- A few showers possible on the breeze. Highs will reach the low to mid 80's. It will remain breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Better rain chance tomorrow? @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JbHzOVqNAD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 18, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7