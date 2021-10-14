Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully you have had a great week so far! October has been a decent month across South Florida so far as our afternoon high temperatures have remained near average and our overnight temperatures have been a bit more comfortable. This morning we woke up to a few showers over the Atlantic waters and with an east breeze still in place, some of those showers approached our coastline. Otherwise it was quiet through most of the overnight hours.

The weather setup across South Florida will be dominated by two weather features. We have a high pressure system that we find to the north of us across the Southeastern United States while an upper-level low pressure system to the south of us near the Bahamas drifts south into the Florida Straits. Together, this will help keep an east flow across our area. And this will help drag in a shower from time to time.

Today South Florida can expect scattered showers to come in along the breeze from the Atlantic especially during the first half of the day. Eventually as we head into the afternoon, those showers will turn into thunderstorms and will push inland and out towards the gulf coast. Afternoon high temperatures will be typical in the upper 80s with the mix of sun and clouds across South Florida.

Then some nice changes look to push through our area. Slightly drier air is forecast to move across South Florida at some point late Friday and linger into the start of the weekend. This will help keep rain chances on the lower end of the scale at least through much of the weekend. And while rain chances will still remain lower on Sunday, we could see a few more showers as a front begins to drop south across our state and eventually reaches us late in the day on Sunday. It is still unclear whether this front stalls over our area or if it will completely clear us. Depending on the whereabouts of the front, South Florida could be seeing better rain chances as we head into next work week.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

