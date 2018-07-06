Two in the Tropics

Beryl became the first hurricane of this season on Friday. This small, compact and strong system will continue its track towards the west with the Lesser Antilles in its path. The National Hurricane Center suggest it will remain a hurricane as it impacts the islands late Sunday through Monday.

A Hurricane watch has been issued for Dominica. A Tropical Storm watch has been issued for Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

Interaction with dry air and strong wind shear look to weaken this system on Monday as Beryl reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea.

On Friday afternoon, an area of low pressure well off the coast of North Carolina became Tropical Depression 3. The latest forecast cone depicts this system becoming a tropical storm by the weekend and potentially a hurricane by next week.

T.D. 3 is expected to remain offshore as a frontal boundary acts as a blocking mechanism. The strongest winds are expected to remain along the east quadrant of the storm. The big threat looks to be high surf along the coast of North Carolina.

LOCAL

Sea breeze showers and storms will remain in the forecast for this weekend. The typical summertime pattern of spotty morning coastal and metro showers with inland afternoon through early evening thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Monday.

The next best chance for storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

