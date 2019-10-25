TWO IN THE TROPICS AND A TROPICAL WAVE

Not too bad of a day for us. Plenty of sunshine and breezy winds kept rain chances at a minimum…at least for a good chunk of the day that is. Then the faucet opened up across the Keys by the middle of the afternoon!
Moisture associated with a tropical wave in the Caribbean is spreading across South Florida. This should continue to increase rain chances across South Florida starting tonight. It’ll be a breezy and damp start to the weekend, especially the farther south you go. Aren’t we supposed to be in the “dry season”?
As I mention breezy conditions the next few days, I can’t help but think about some coastal concerns South Florida will face. Apart from rough seas & high rip current risk across our East Coast beaches,…it looks like King Tides are gradually returning to South Florida with the new moon phase. As we are used to seeing, high tides will be running higher than average tide levels. Adding fuel to fire: the wind direction next few days will be out of the East AND winds will remain breezy to gusty. So all of that water being pushed up against the coast, together with King Tides, could leave tide levels during times of high tide anywhere from 1-2 feet above average tide levels. And as we have seen in the past, this could cause coastal flooding across many low-lying areas in South Florida.
Rain chances will remain on the higher end next few days (as compared to the last few days) and it seems the heaviest of downpours could push through South Florida late tonight and Saturday. Rain at times could be heavy enough to cause flooding across some areas (not to mention the flooding we could be seeing at times due to King Tides).
And as if the weather this weekend wasn’t active enough, let’s turn our focus to the Tropics. We still have a little over a month left of Hurricane Season & the tropics just won’t let up. We have 2 newly named storms as of this afternoon. Let’s start with the one closer to home….Tropical Storm Olga….which is forecast to merge with an approaching cold front. Other than deteriorating marine conditions, heavy rain & gusty winds for the Gulf Coast states, Olga will quickly weaken the moment it merges with the front and makes landfall. What is even better news is that this system poses no threat to South Florida.
The other system the National Hurricane Center is watching is Tropical Storm Pablo, which is located in the far Eastern Northeastern Atlantic near the Azores. While this system poses no threat to the United States, interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of this storm. Either way, we will continue to monitor the progress of both storms.