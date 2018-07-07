Two in the Tropics

Beryl looked a little less organized on Saturday morning due to interaction with drier air, but it was still maintaining CAT 1 strength. It is forecast to remain a hurricane as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Dominica. Additionally, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

The center of Beryl is forecast to move over the Lesser Antilles Sunday night through Monday.

Tropical Depression #3 is still churning well offshore from the coast of North Carolina. This system is forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday. It would be named Chris.

The forecast cone also shows T.D. #3 staying over the Atlantic waters through next week as a front blocks it from making landfall in the U.S.

The main threats will be life-threatening surf and a high risk of rip currents along the coast of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

LOCAL

Hazy skies are sticking around this weekend courtesy of lingering Saharan dust over South Florida. Expect showers and storms favoring the inland areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

This looks to be the pattern for most of the week, except Thursday. We are looking at a better chance of scattered storms on Friday eve.

Keeping the typical summertime pattern of showers & storms, mainly inland, during the afternoon and early evening hours for most of the week. Bumping up the chance for storms in South Florida on Thursday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fnkUs6G3eM — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 7, 2018

