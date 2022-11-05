Look forward to another day of abundant sunshine with a slight chance of seeing a quick-moving shower mainly for the East coast areas. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s

Enjoy the somewhat quiet weather this weekend while it lasts, because a pattern change is coming early next week. Models aren’t in agreement regarding the potential for some sort of sub-tropical or tropical system forming in the Western Atlantic. However, regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of gusty winds, coastal flooding, high seas, rough surf, and beach erosion along the Florida East coast beginning as early as Monday and continuing through most of the week.

WATER WOES: Breezy NE winds should persist through weekend. Expect gusts between 20-25 kts with a swell around 6-8 ft. Low pressure forecast to form in W. Atlantic likely causing further deteriorating of marine conditions early next week. Minor flooding mid- upper Florida Keys. pic.twitter.com/AHh616DPbp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2022

Winds could get gust and up to gale-force (30+mph) along with heavy rainfall over most of South Florida next week depending on the development of this system.

TURNING WINDY & WETTER: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Western Atlantic Ocean which will likely leaf to further deteriorating of marine conditions for both Atlantic & Gulf waters. Winds increase to gale-force over 30 mph by Monday. pic.twitter.com/2B7XI4gINb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2022

The National Hurricane Center along with model guidance forecasting an area of low pressure to form in the area highlighted in orange. Exact impacts still uncertain and dependent on what type of system approaches our area next week. Therefore, stay tuned to your Storm Station!

SATURDAY 8AM OUTLOOK: Low pressure forecast to form, but regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rain, rough surf, & beach erosion along much of the Florida East coast, & portions of the Bahamas early to midweek. pic.twitter.com/yV1qJOkb9O — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7