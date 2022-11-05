Look forward to another day of abundant sunshine with a slight chance of seeing a quick-moving shower mainly for the East coast areas. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s
Enjoy the somewhat quiet weather this weekend while it lasts, because a pattern change is coming early next week. Models aren’t in agreement regarding the potential for some sort of sub-tropical or tropical system forming in the Western Atlantic. However, regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of gusty winds, coastal flooding, high seas, rough surf, and beach erosion along the Florida East coast beginning as early as Monday and continuing through most of the week.
Winds could get gust and up to gale-force (30+mph) along with heavy rainfall over most of South Florida next week depending on the development of this system.
The National Hurricane Center along with model guidance forecasting an area of low pressure to form in the area highlighted in orange. Exact impacts still uncertain and dependent on what type of system approaches our area next week. Therefore, stay tuned to your Storm Station!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7