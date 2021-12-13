A cold front moving across the area will bring increasing Northeasterly winds across the coastal waters through the middle of the week. Best chances of showers will reside over the Atlantic waters. Periods of breezy to windy conditions is going to allow seas to increase and marine hazards to be present the entire week. Boaters can expect to see brief hazardous seas around any shower that may form. Small craft advisories will be necessary.

Weakening front moving down the Florida Peninsula is forecast to fall apart as an area of high pressure builds off the mid-Atlantic states. This will help moisture in the Atlantic to move in beginning tonight and through Wednesday. Chance for rain will be between 30-40% by Tuesday afternoon. Therefore, can’t rule out seeing some quick-moving showers and a stray storm. No major temperature change expected. Unseasonably warm conditions set to continue into the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7