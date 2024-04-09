Pattern turning windy and warmer with a distant area of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. This will open up the avenue for a front to move into the Eastern U.S. on Thursday. We are expecting it to be the most steamy day this week.

A few showers possible late Thursday and mainly overnight/morning on Friday.

Severe storms are expected to produce several tornadoes, significant large hail, damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding across most of Texas into the Mississippi Valley.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7