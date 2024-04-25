The rather tame and quiet weather pattern has dominated the middle of this week following a front that crossed through on Monday, which spawned much-needed rain.

Since then and in the days to come, little to no rainfall is forecast courtesy of high pressure that will be in control not only the rest of this week but heading into next week too.

Not only will this high keep our pattern quiet, but it will also lead to a building breeze with windy conditions ahead this weekend. The winds are forecast to turn the strongest with gusts up to 35 mph forecast along the coast while sustained winds could reach 20-25 mph.

That stronger breeze could tap into some of the limited available moisture, leading to the chance for spotty showers, especially on Sunday and Monday. Overall through, most areas will stay dry.

On Friday, expect similar conditions as today with generally sunny skies although with a building breeze out of the east-northeast. High temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 80s.

The forecast will remain pretty much the same over the weekend with below average temperatures. The main difference, as mentioned, is that it will be windy and gusty, which will lead to a slightly higher rain chance and will introduce more clouds to the forecast.

This breeze will remain present through the first half of next week — albeit not as strong — along with highs still in the low to mid 80s and just that stray shower chance.