Turning Windy on Wednesday

Weak cold front is forecast to move through overnight and with it we could see spotty showers. Temperatures will run a couple of degrees below average, so it will be cool in the mornings and mild by the afternoons.

The main story this week will be the development of hazardous boating conditions across all the local waters starting on Wednesday and continuing into Friday. A gale warning starts Wednesday at 2 pm with gusts ranging over 39 mph and be in effect through Thursday 10 am.

Computer models are showing that an area of low pressure will be sitting to the East of Florida as high pressure will remain over the Mid-Atlantic states to funnel in strong winds out of the North-Northeast. This will bring several days of rough surf with peak heights for Palm Beach of 8-10 feet and Broward/Miami-Dade 2- 4feet, dangerous rip currents along all Atlantic beaches, and concern for boaters with winds forecast to reach 20 -25 knots with Gulf Stream seas running 11- 15 feet. By Friday, it will not be as gusty with the winds relaxing over the weekend.

Lows pressure sitting to the East of Florida & high pressure to the North will funnel in strong winds. Gale warning start 2pm Wednesday. Rough seas & rip current risk through Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nNpnzTmVgg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 26, 2019

Once the winds increase Wednesday afternoon, look for fast showers moving in occasionally through Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hvs0r84Xfw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 26, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7