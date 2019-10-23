Turning windy and wetter

So far this week, our south Florida weather has been mostly clear and calm. That will change as the week continues.

A weak cold front has been pushing southward and it’s “running out of gas”. High pressure is holding it back from dropping down the entire peninsula.

There is a noticeable temperature difference (north of the boundary) and north Florida was getting mild fall-type air on Wednesday afternoon. Areas north will even see temperatures settle into the 50’s overnight, including Tallahassee and Pensacola.

The Thursday weather map shows the stationary front “stuck” over the region with distant high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic states. That high will strengthen, sending Florida stronger onshore winds for the next couple of days. There’s a good chance we’ll see swift-moving rain showers rotating across the area.

The weak boundary will tend to lift back northward (as a warm front) on Friday. We’ll stay steamy while breezy and damp conditions hold.

The rain trend points to wetter days ahead. Scattered to numerous rain showers are expected into the upcoming weekend. We’ll also have to be on the lookout for isolated thunderstorms.