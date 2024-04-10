Some dramatic weather changes are ahead to our weather forecast in South Florida as temperatures and humidity quickly rise for a brief time while winds continue to ramp up.

It’s all because of a strengthening area of high pressure tracking away over the Atlantic Ocean and a storm system and front approaching from the west.

This will lead to a building breeze with gusts up to 30 mph today and then even stronger winds on Thursday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, it will increase from the low to mid 80s today to the upper 80s to around 90F for our mainland locations tomorrow.

Temperatures then drop back off as we head into the weekend with highs slightly below average into the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s, making for another picture perfect weekend with high pressure regaining control of the weather pattern.

Before then, our forecast for today will continue to feature times of sun and clouds with mostly dry conditions besides the occasional sprinkle blowing onshore with that strong, southeast wind.

Winds veer out of the south tomorrow, allowing for those warmer temperatures ahead of an incoming front. Expect hazy, hot and humid conditions on Thursday, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday night as that front moves through from the north and west.

As mentioned, that will give way to another beautiful stretch of weather just in time for the weekend with sunshine and low humidity!