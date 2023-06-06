Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy some of the drier time we experienced on Monday. Anything is better than what South Florida has seen through the last few weeks! Drier air moved into our area to start the work week just as tropical moisture (that has been funneled in by what was Tropical Storm Arlene) continued to move away from us. That, together with winds out of the Northwest, left for a pretty decent day for South Florida on Monday. And even though we saw a few showers develop in the afternoon, it wasn’t nearly as much rain as we have been seeing on a daily basis for a few weeks now. This morning was no different. Temperatures felt warm, but it did not feel as muggy as in previous mornings until the rain and thunderstorms developed offshore and lifted northward across our southern locations.

Unlike Monday, today South Florida can expect some changes to the forecast as the weather pattern transitions to a wetter one. One difference from yesterday will be that today we will see more in the way of cloud cover. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast today. Some could produce heavy downpours. Monday’s high temperatures reached into the 90s but today the cloud cover and increase in rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s. Flooding across low-lying coastal areas will once again be a concern during times of high tide as tide cycles are running higher than average due to the current lunar phase.

Looking ahead, conditions are forecast to be changing for South Florida once again. After a brief break from the rain (a very brief one), moisture will be on the rise over the area starting later today. And while today we will notice it mostly in the form of clouds and a few more showers/storms, heavy downpours and thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday, which will be the wetter of the two days this week. A fizzling front will be stalled nearby as tropical moisture increases over our area and that will leave conditions unsettled for South Florida mid week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger in the forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the upcoming weekend, however, it may not be as unsettled as the forecast as we’re expecting mid-week.

Lastly, the National Hurricane Center is now keeping a close eye on a non-tropical area of low pressure between the Canary Islands in the Azores. This area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Northeast Atlantic and is forecast to meander nearby. There will be a slight window for subtropical development before the system begins to move towards the northeast over cooler waters. At that time, conditions will become less favorable for any further developments. Right now they are giving the system a low chance for development.

