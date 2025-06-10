Rain and storms have made a return, south Florida. This follows a dry stretch from Saharan Dust. Areas of rain will ramp up on Wednesday as more moisture scoops our way. The wetter flow is coming around distant High Pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. At the same time, an upper disturbance is pivoting tropical moisture into the region.

Since the air is loaded with water, it won’t take much to set off heavy downpours. These could lead to issues of street flooding from Wednesday through (at least) Thursday morning. Use caution on area roadways which will likely become slick. Also, the intensity of the rain could bring blinding-type downpours that make it a challenge to see very far ahead of you.

This wet and unsettled pattern isn’t going to last the remainder of the week. In fact, we’re following another plume of Saharan Dust that will approach from Thursday into Friday with some drying. Forecast models aren’t decisive in determining whether the “Saharan Air layer” will hold firmly or fall apart. Whatever the case, there’s good reason to believe in decreasing rain chances going into the weekend. It’s an important weekend, of course, because is focuses on Father’s Day (Sunday). South Florida dad’s will definitely have a good amount of heat and humidity, typical for this time of year!

