High pressure in the Western Atlantic will push moisture into Cuba, NW Bahamas, & Florida. It will get trapped by a front across North Florida and stay over the region for a few days, This pool of moisture will eventually make it into the Atlantic but it may take time.

Typical rain chances for this time of year run between 30%-40%, we will be soggy with probabilities as high as 80% by Thursday and staying high through the weekend.

Tropics

NHC is monitoring a weak wave. Chances for developing have come down from a high of 30% Monday evening to 10% by Tuesday night.