Turning Up The Heat

Winds have turned out of the West-Southwest to turn up the heat over the next few days. We will go from warm-to-hot pattern. Overnight lows will range in the low to mid 70’s. Highs close to 90’s.
In fact, we will be on record watch Thursday and Friday. Summer-like temperatures will be in the forecast through Sunday.
What about rain? It remains distant. Block high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico won’t allow cold fronts/moisture to get close enough. Maybe early next week a few showers with high pressure weakening slightly.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7