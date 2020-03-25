Winds have turned out of the West-Southwest to turn up the heat over the next few days. We will go from warm-to-hot pattern. Overnight lows will range in the low to mid 70’s. Highs close to 90’s.

Wind direction change out of the West- Southwest will turn up the heat over the next few days. The air will also be extra dry. Overnight lows will range in the low to mid 70's and highs near 90 degrees. Relief from rain remains distant. Maybe next week? pic.twitter.com/EPEovKta1I — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 25, 2020

In fact, we will be on record watch Thursday and Friday. Summer-like temperatures will be in the forecast through Sunday.

TURNING UP THE HEAT- Summer-like feel likely to last through the weekend with highs close to 90 degrees. Nearing records on Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/91Kpa3qkWa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 25, 2020

What about rain? It remains distant. Block high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico won’t allow cold fronts/moisture to get close enough. Maybe early next week a few showers with high pressure weakening slightly.

HIGH PRESSURE IN THE GULF will keep the weather extra dry and steamy. Winds are veering out of the West-Southwest helping temperatures climb into the upper 80's to around 90 degrees in the afternoons through the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rVVhIkIlFg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 25, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7