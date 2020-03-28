TURNING UP THE HEAT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

South Florida will be turning up the heat (even more) next few days. Near-record heat by the middle of the work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ZVgQQTthuC

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.