TURNING UP THE HEAT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern remains quiet and if you like it warm, then consider yourself lucky to enjoy warm and sunny conditions the last few days. Today was no different. Afternoon high temperatures reached the mid to lower 80s, keeping temperatures a few degrees above average.
On the flip side….If you *don’t* like the warm weather, then consider yourself lucky that a wind off the water kept afternoon temperatures from warming anymore than they did today! While the East Coast metro areas saw temperatures in the mid to lower 80s today, the Gulf Coast broke records with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90s for our friends in Naples. We’ll take an Easterly wind any time, right?
With high pressure AND dry air in place, rain chances will remain at a minimum next few days. But by the middle of the upcoming work week, high pressure will slowly begin to break down. This should allow for a few very weak fronts to approach South Florida. (Spoiler Alert: some of the fronts might actually reach us!) This could bring a few showers to the forecast by the middle of the work week AND once again for next weekend. We’ll have to keep an eye on them in the days to come. However much rain we *do* get, will not be significant.
Temperatures will remain warm for us next few days but as winds veer out of the Southwest, temperatures are forecast warm even more as we head into the middle of the work week. That means many spots will be reaching the upper 80s with some areas flirting with records as they reach the lower 90s. Hopefully those fronts bring some relief, however slight it might be! We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.