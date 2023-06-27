As high pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico, the jet stream moves in the Western Atlantic Ocean pushing the deeper moisture away.

This means that the coverage of showers and storms will be less than in recent days. However, it won’t be totally dry. The sea breeze will jump start some spotty showers and storms with the heat and low level moisture across South Florida.

By Wednesday, South Florida will be on record watch and heat advisories may be required. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low and mid 90’s with our primary wind flow out of the West. Temperatures are forecast to feel much hotter when you combine the high humidity between 105-110 degrees. Therefore, try to stay cool by drinking plenty of water and if you can take frequent breaks in the AC.

Today in the Tropics

Remnants of Cindy are being monitored by The National Hurricane Center and they are giving a low chance of redeveloping as moves near Bermuda on Thursday.

Saharan Dust taking over the Atlantic Basin is keeping the tropics quiet over the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7