Turning Up The Heat Ahead of Cold Front

High pressure over the Western Atlantic waters will slowly weaken today as a stationary front remains anchored over the Southeastern United States. This will keep dry weather in place over South Florida, as the winds will be out of the South-Southeast. Unfortunately the stationary front could trigger another severe weather outbreak and this time around for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
Most models are showing an area of low pressure developing along the stationary front on Thursday and moving Eastward into the Atlantic waters. This will give the front enough of a push to slide Southward down the Florida Peninsula and towards South Florida. Winds will turn out of the South-Southwest and turn up the heat. In fact, we could near records on Thursday with some areas in the 90’s. It will remain dry.
By Friday, the low pressure area will be by the coastal Carolinas and the front attached to it will work its way into South Florida Friday morning. Clouds will build ahead of the front Thursday night and stick around throughout the day on Friday, so only some showers possible as the front moves through. Clearing will happen in Friday night and just in time for the weekend, cooler air around. Lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low to mid 70’s.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7