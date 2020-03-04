Turning Up The Heat Ahead of Cold Front

High pressure over the Western Atlantic waters will slowly weaken today as a stationary front remains anchored over the Southeastern United States. This will keep dry weather in place over South Florida, as the winds will be out of the South-Southeast. Unfortunately the stationary front could trigger another severe weather outbreak and this time around for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

TORNADO THREAT is possible this morning across the South. Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. There are two individual Tornado Warnings for Mississippi. This is due to stationary front. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/SBvEvDNoT1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 4, 2020

Most models are showing an area of low pressure developing along the stationary front on Thursday and moving Eastward into the Atlantic waters. This will give the front enough of a push to slide Southward down the Florida Peninsula and towards South Florida. Winds will turn out of the South-Southwest and turn up the heat. In fact, we could near records on Thursday with some areas in the 90’s. It will remain dry.

HOT THURSDAY- Check out the forecast versus the old records for tomorrow. Some spots could make it into the 90's ahead of a cold front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hG24ZPIpID — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 4, 2020

By Friday, the low pressure area will be by the coastal Carolinas and the front attached to it will work its way into South Florida Friday morning. Clouds will build ahead of the front Thursday night and stick around throughout the day on Friday, so only some showers possible as the front moves through. Clearing will happen in Friday night and just in time for the weekend, cooler air around. Lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low to mid 70’s.

A COOL DOWN is expected just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70's. Near average early next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vlmbrQCmBi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 4, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7