TURNING UP THE HEAT AGAIN

South Florida turning up the heat as we start the new week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/E3nSJ7psPT

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) April 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.