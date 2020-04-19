TURNING UP THE HEAT AGAIN

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. The upcoming week looks to start off on the steamy side. If you thought today was hot, wait til you see what Monday has in store for us. Many, if not all, areas in South Florida will be reaching the 90s. Add the humidity to that and temperatures will be feeling like the 100s on Monday afternoon!
South Florida will be looking for relief from this heat next few days and although we are not expecting any sort of cooldown for the time being, there *is* a weak front that we are watching that will bring slight relief from this heat. A weak front is set to reach South Florida on Tuesday. The front won’t actually clear us and is forecast to wash out over South Florida, however, an increase in rain chances and a brief change in wind direction will be enough to do the trick!
So how much rain are we expecting? The work week will start off mostly dry. However, as the front gets closer Monday night into Tuesday, South Florida will see an increase in clouds and rain chances. Tuesday will be the wettest day from here to then until rain ramps up once again by the end of the week and start of the next weekend!
Behind the front, temperatures won’t actually cool but they will be “cooler” than the days leading up to it. The reason? A change in wind direction. Not only that, South Florida will also get some relief as far as the humidity levels we have been experiencing lately. It won’t be much but it’s something. And as the dog days of Summer are just around the corner, we’ll take what we can get. Am I right?