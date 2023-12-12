Wind Advisory has been issued for Coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade through Wednesday morning. This is mainly for those exposed waterfront areas along the Atlantic coast, since winds will pick up through the day. It will become much gustier by the afternoon with the trend continuing into the overnight hours.

After a very cool start in South Florida in the 50’s and 60’s, we will focus on the wind and rain as they will play a big role for the second half of the week. For now, there’s a stalled front to our South and we will no longer have the warmth and humidity that we had over the weekend.

Winds are expected to veer out of the East-Northeast and become stronger through the day with more typical temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. However, the wind will make it seem cool with gusts reaching up to or over 35 mph.

Models are showing the rain likely starting Wednesday as the front lifts North. The activity could become heavy as a minor disturbance flares up (low pressure) and rides along the front, so keep in mind that the future track of the disturbance (low pressure) will determine the extent of the rain for South Florida.

Right now, we know that daily downpours are likely and we could receive better than 3 inches through Friday night.

Flooding could be an issue around coastal areas and the Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk of seeing a heavy rain event.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7